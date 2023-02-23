ROARING SPRING, Pa. – The opening program for a new cardiac care facility came with some important information about heart disease.
“Chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue can interfere with daily life,” said Dr. Tarun Tandon, an interventional cardiologist.
“Cardiac rehab can help alleviate those symptoms as you build a stronger body and learn habits you need to live a heart-healthy lifestyle.”
Tandon was a speaker at this week’s opening of the cardiac rehabilitation center at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring.
The program focuses on three pillars of care, including physical activity, nutrition and stress management in a facility with the latest equipment to aid in the treatment and recovery of cardiac patients, including treadmills, stationary bikes, NuSteps and free weights.
Participants are clinically supervised by specialized nurses after being evaluated by the rehab teams. Individualized treatment plans are developed under supervision of the medical director.
It is available to patients with mild to severe heart problems, including those who have had a heart attack, heart failure or heart surgery.
“To ensure safety, patients wear a heart monitor, and a clinician is always present to measure their heart rate and blood pressure,” said Alison Caddy, Cardiac Rehab, Cardiovascular & Cardiopulmonary manager.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. More than 800,000 people in the U.S. have heart attacks each year.
“We know that interventions, such as cardiac rehab, can slow or reverse these trends and lower mortality risks,” Chief Nursing Officer Michelle Buttry said.
“We also know that cardiac rehab can help prevent another, perhaps more serious heart attack, help build heart-healthy habits and restore your health. That is why we are here today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.