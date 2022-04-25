JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Malachi Wood, a home-schooled eighth-grader from Nanty Glo, has won the statewide student financial literacy competition, hosted by Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.
School President Eric Darr and Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced the news on Monday.
Wood received first place and a $1,500 prize, while Andrew Guiher, a junior from Bermudian Springs School District, placed second, and Central Dauphin School District senior Danneil Mubbala took third.
The three winners were chosen out of 36 entrants by a panel of judges that included DeFoor.
Their submissions included essays, poems and videos on the theme “What does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?”
This is the ninth year the university has organized the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.