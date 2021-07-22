A Nanty Glo man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Thursday for a 2019 rape.
Thomas B. Newcomer, 46, was sentenced by Judge David J. Tulowitzki to one to 23 months in Cambria County Prison, with automatic parole after one month and credit for time served.
Newcomer entered a plea in May. During the sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said that the five years of probation that was previously agreed upon in the plea “might be a bit harsh” and that the office was recommending 23 months.
In June 2020, Newcomer was charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault after a woman said Newcomer assaulted her at his home after a night of drinking at the Moose Lodge.
A friend later drove the woman to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.
