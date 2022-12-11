WINDBER, Pa. – Some weeks ago, Bob Kohler was walking his 14-year-old dog Marsha at around 8:30 p.m., a routine for the two.
But on this chilly autumn evening, the 76-year-old Windber man lost his footing and fell near his home near 22nd Street and Cambria Avenue. He said he rolled down a small embankment into his neighbor’s yard across the street, and was unable to get up.
Without the instinctive reaction of his canine companion, Kohler’s night may have turned out differently.
“My dog probably saved my life,” he said.
The Jack Russell Terrier, who went blind last year, stayed by Kohler’s side for some time.
As the moments passed and Kohler couldn’t find the strength to get up – it was later discovered he had a heart infection – Marsha wandered off. The dog’s owner said he had no idea where his companion went until rescuers arrived.
Somehow, the dog made her way about half a block up the road and across the street to Jason Wojcik’s home – two houses down from Kohler’s.
Wojcik said his son was leaving for the evening when he noticed the dog in the yard and reported the news to his parents.
The Wojciks began a search to determine who the pooch belonged to, unaware it was Marsha because they assumed there was no way the blind dog could have made it to their yard.
After striking out with the neighbors behind their house who were outside having a fire, Wojcik and his wife, Valerie, decided to try Kohler.
Wojcik said as they approached Kohler’s door, they heard him call from a little ways away and saw him on all fours.
They were able to get him safely inside and call a friend, who then took Kohler to the hospital.
Wojcik isn’t sure why Marsha came to their yard and waited, but he’s thankful she did.
“It was unbelievable luck that my son and his girlfriend were going out that night,” Wojcik said. “I told Bob, ‘You’ve got a great dog.’ ”
Kohler has had Marsha for 13 years and the pair are inseparable. Reflecting on the experience, Kohler is thankful for that attachment and so is his neighbor.
“I’m just glad Bob’s OK,” Wojcik said, adding that the entire experience was surreal.
Since that evening, Kohler has been recovering and his heart issue is being treated.
