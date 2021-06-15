The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is bringing the love for its 2021-2022 season.
On Tuesday, the symphony announced its 93rd season – "All About Love" – at Nulton Aviation at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township, and outlined a community-focused program that features uplifting musical themes, Music Director James Blachly.
"As we return to a full season of performances in 2021 and 2022, we are guided by what has sustained us through the past difficult year, and what will keep us strong in the future," Blachly said. "For us at the JSO, what has kept us strong, and what will keep us inspired, is love. You will see that this theme of love is traced throughout the year."
In recognition of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, the JSO will present two free concerts – on Sept. 10 and 11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
On Sept., 10 the JSO strings will participate as the musical component for the Luminaria Ceremony and perform the music of Gustav Mahler, Samuel Barber and George Walker.
On Sept. 11, they will present Antonin Dvorak's "Symphony No. 9 From the New World."
Times for each concert are being finalized.
"Our approach for this memorial is to let the music communicate in ways that words can not, to offer solace in a time of reflection and let music brings us together in this sacred space," Blachly said.
At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, inSPIRED: Portraits in Sound will be presented at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., in Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The concert will feature Aaron Copland’s "Appalachian Spring," along with a series of six musical portraits composed by Blachly over the past year for friends of the JSO that will be performed by chamber ensembles and solo instruments.
V for Victory: The JSO Returns to the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the PPAC on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
Presented in the concert will be William Grant Still’s "Fanfare for American War Heroes," Gene Scheer’s "American Anthem," John Williams’ "Hymn to the Fallen," Richard Rodgers’ " Victory At Sea" and Ludwig van Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 5."
"This concert is timed to correspond with Veterans Day and it will be our way of honoring the service of the men and women of this area who serve and have served in our armed forces," Blachy said.
Ring in the holidays with Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the PPAC.
"There is no more complete expression of the full emotion of the holiday season than this miraculous work," Blachly said.
At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, The Great American Songbook: Charles Wesley Evans is All About Love will be presented at the PPAC.
The Pops concert will feature the music of Frank Sinatra and Rogers and Hart along with guest vocalist Charles Wesley Evans.
"He (Evans) will tell you what these words mean in a way you've never heard them before," Blachly said. "He is a true artist and will bring all of that to bear in this concert of some of your favorite songs from the Great American Songbook."
On March 12, Introducing JSO Family Concerts: Move Magic for the Young and Not-So Young! will be presented at 3 p.m. at the PPAC.
Music from favorite movies, including "The Lion King," "Toy Story" and "Mary Poppins" will be on the bill.
"We see this concert as one that highlights an entire new chapter for this orchestra in terms of how we connect with children and our community," Blachly said.
At 7:30 p.m. April 9, Romeo and Juliet and Rachmaninoff will be presented at the PPAC.
The concert will present two pieces inspired by "Romeo and Juliet" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Sergei Prokofiev in collaboration with the Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company. In addition, internationally acclaimed pianist Michelle Cann will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s "Piano Concerto No. 2."
inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle: Chorus and Brass will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 23 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street.
The concert will feature the Johnstown Symphony Chorus and the JSO Brass.
At 7:30 p.m. May 7, Subscriber Exclusive: A Hero’s Welcome: Paul Jacobs Comes Home will be presented at Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
"This is an opportunity for us to perform with a musician who recently was called by the Philadelphia Orchestra 'the word's greatest organist,'" Blachy said. "Paul Jacobs is renowned around the world and we are truly thrilled to be collaborating and having him perform with the orchestra."
The season will conclude at 7:30 p.m. June 26, 2022, with Ready for Takeoff at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in collaboration with Nulton Aviation in Richland Township.
The concert will present music from "Top Gun," Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Billy Joel and "E.T.," along with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 5."
"We will be performing music inspired by flight, lots of it rock 'n' roll," Blachly said. "We're so excited about this concert and the partnerships that have gone into making it a reality, this is the capstone of our season."
Full descriptions of concerts along with ticketing information and packages can be found at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
