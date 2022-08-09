JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The John P. Murtha Service Fellows with Vision Together 2025 and the John P. Murtha Foundation has awarded $12,500 in grant funds to three local children’s programs.
Mom’s House Inc. of Johnstown, 1325 Franklin St., was awarded $3,000, the Watersmith Guild received $8,000 and the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA received $1,500.
The four John P. Murtha Service Fellows, all students of Pitt-Johnstown, awarded the grants after weeks of undertaking a leadership program that immersed them in the community’s needs and the organizations that work to meet them.
“I’m surprised at how many programs Johnstown has,” Murtha fellow Hannah Rising said Tuesday at the John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“In Johnstown, it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot going on, but a lot is happening,” she said. “I’m amazed at how many programs were geared toward youth.”
The fellows chose the three recipients from a group of 17 applicants.
The Watersmith Guild’s program is an educational program geared toward teenagers, said Guild volunteer Janice Eastbourn.
“They learn about the natural environment and the human impact on the world around us,” she said. “As they learn these things, seeds of responsibility for the environment are sown.”
She said over the course of the program she’s seen shy, and even negative children turn into confident teenagers.
Atayay Robles, Greater Johns-town YMCA facility coordinator, also thanked the John P. Murtha Fellows for the YMCA’s grant.
“It will be allocated for our ‘safe place nights’ at the YMCA,” he said. “We hold them Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and they include sports, esports, journal writing and leadership conversations,” he said.
Bill Stasko, Mom’s House president and CEO, expressed gratitude for the grant.
“This is a great program, and we are thankful to get $3,000 for kids,” he said.
He said the grant would help afford operating expenses of Mom’s House, which provides daycare and support for mothers to pursue further education and career goals.
Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, a consortium of 18 governmental, business and philanthropic leaders, hosted the Murtha Fellows program.
He said through Vision Together’s 18 leaders, the fellows received a lot of firsthand exposure to efforts in Johnstown aimed at improving the community.
