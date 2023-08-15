JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man outside a bar in the Cambria City section of Johnstown in June, authorities said.
Dirk Wendel Jones, 42, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before Senior District Judge Wendy Mellott, of Johnstown. He is being represented by the Cambria County Public Defenders Office.
Jones was charged in connection with the June 10 shooting death of Caleb Beppler, of Johnstown, and the wounding of Beppler’s cousin Desmond Louder, while they were outside the Liquid Currency bar on Second Avenue, with the bar owner Shawn Jones.
“I don’t want to get into too many of the specifics in terms of what precipitated this,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said after the proceeding.
“We’re still working on piecing the timeline together,” he said.
According to police, the shooting happened at 3:30 a.m., which is past the 2:30 a.m. closing time.
An argument erupted inside the bar, and Shawn Jones asked some people to leave.
Shawn Jones said he was not sure what the argument was about.
Police said a video showed Dirk Jones, no relation to Shawn Jones, fire seven rounds from a 9mm pistol, striking Beppler and Louder. Beppler died at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.
Homicide investigators have no evidence to suggest that Dirk Jones and Beppler knew each other.
The homicide sparked a nationwide manhunt for Dirk Jones after he fled Johnstown.
He was picked up last month by U.S. Marshals as he exited a residence in New Jersey’s Camden County.
Dirk Jones is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
Johnstown police detectives charged him with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearm not to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment.
The shooting led to Shawn Jones closing Liquid Currency after buying the bar in 2021.
“It was a senseless tragedy,” he said after the shooting. “I have regrets opening that bar.”
Shawn Jones sold the property in July to the owners of The Phoenix Tavern, another Cambria City business.
