JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A couple of homegrown entrepreneurs are set to juice up downtown Johnstown.
A family from Mundys Corner is preparing to open Roots Kitchen and Juicery, a spot for freshly squeezed juices, smoothies and quick, healthy meals, at the corner of Main Street and Gazebo Park next to Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Inside the 423 Main St. building this week, George and Megan Heit and one of their five children, Gavin, 15, were installing flooring.
George Heit has a background in construction, as well as cooking and catering. The loss of his construction job during the pandemic was a factor that guided the family to open its own business.
Megan Heit earned a certification in holistic wellness and nutrition. Having grown up with family members who experienced illnesses, she learned to value nutrition that comes from fruits and vegetables, she said.
“My passion is in nutrition, so that’s where this whole idea for Roots came about,” she said.
“It seemed perfect that this was needed around here. Especially after COVID, everyone is so much more mindful about what they are putting into their body.”
Megan Heit said the family plans to open Roots Kitchen and Juicery before the end of January.
The business started three years ago with a New York-style food cart with an umbrella, a juicer and local produce.
“We got a permit for one day and made $7,” Megan Heit said.
George Heit chuckled.
The couple met more than 10 years ago while working at a bar together. She was the bartender and he was the cook.
“So, fast forward, we’ve been married for nine years and COVID is happening, and things with our jobs are not going well,” Megan Heit said.
“And we said, ‘Let’s just start a business.’ ”
After starting out with a food cart, the Heits joined the Johnstown Farmers’ Markets on Fridays.
“We just fell in love with farmers’ markets,” Megan Heit said.
“We started doing farmers’ markets full-time. I looked up every farmers’ market in Pennsylvania.”
They also added festivals.
“We were busy seven days a week,” she said.
City of Johnstown economic development officials urged the Heits to consider a brick-and-mortar location in Johnstown.
“We wanted this for so many years, but at first, I honestly thought that starting a business was for rich people,” Megan Heit said.
“I had no idea that it was in the realm of something that I was allowed to do.”
She said her husband’s leadership helped her put those fears aside.
“If you want it bad enough and you work for it hard enough, you will get it,” George Heit said.
With experience of operating a food cart, and then a food truck for a couple of years, the couple plans to continue offering ready-to-go meals at their Main Street location.
And supporting local farmers is important to them.
“We try to get ingredients from local farmers as much as possible,” Megan Heit said.
“People want to know what they are putting in their body, what ingredients are and where they are from.”
The Roots location in downtown was formerly a Pennsylvania Highlands Community College drop-in center.
While Penn Highlands has withdrawn from that location, it is opening a culinary school next door to Roots at 421 Main St., said Mike Artim, who owns the properties through his company Intrignia Inc.
Artim is leasing the Main Street location to the Heits for Roots. He said that business will be a unique addition to the blend of businesses populating downtown.
Artim owns several properties on the 400 block of Main Street, including Balance Restaurant.
At the same complex where Roots is set to open, Artim has also recently opened the City of Johnstown Entrepreneurship Center, sponsored by Intuit. Roots was one of the first businesses to launch from that entrepreneurship center, he said.
“They (George and Megan Heit) have a great story, a great work ethic,” Artim said.
“They are passionate people and really sincere.
“They are homegrown entrepreneurs, and that’s what we need more of.”
He said the Heits are hard- working and will offer another option downtown.
Artim said Roots will be a great neighbor for the the culinary education center.
“They are very knowledgeable on healthy food options,” Artim said.
Over the course of working at farmers’ markets, the Heits have become people who other business owners turn to for advice.
“We love to help other people with their business,” Megan Heit said.
“We love to encourage other people.”
