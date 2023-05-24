An electric accident caused a fire in the attic of a house in Johnstown’s West End on Wednesday, according to the city’s fire chief, Robert Statler.
No injuries were reported.
The fire broke out at 3:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Stone Street.
A neighbor said the husband and wife who have been living there moved into a care home and the property is for sale. Statler confirmed that information.
A “For Sale” sign stood on the front lawn.
Johnstown firefighters were at the scene along with crews from Richland Township and West Hills Regional, along with West End EMS and Conemaugh Disaster Assistance Response Team.
Johnstown police shut down Stone Street.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
