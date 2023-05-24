Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Johnstown's West End.
Fire broke out at 3:25 p.m. in the attic of a house in the 100 block of Stone Street.
A neighbor said the husband and wife who have been living there moved into a care home and the property is for sale.
A For Sale sign stood on the front lawn.
Johnstown firefighters were at the scene along with crews from Richland Township and West Hills. West End EMS and Conemaugh Disaster Assistance Response Team. Johnstown police shut down Stone Street.
