JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Last year, Conemaugh Valley Elementary School administrators were left wondering how to help students after the recent batch of state assessments showed a continuing decline in scores and comprehension, Principal Michelle LaRose said.
“We wanted to respond to what we felt was a crisis in education,” LaRose said.
That’s why they implemented the Multi-Tiered System of Supports, or MTSS, and a year later, they say the initiative has paid dividends in student success.
“Every grade level went in the right direction,” learning support teacher and MTSS team member Sherry Ream said.
At least 50% of each cohort is now considered to be proficient.
Second-graders achieved an 80% proficiency rate in reading and math; kindergartners did the same in reading and 73% in math; and fifth grade moved 24 of 73 students from below or well below basic to proficient or advanced scores.
LaRose stressed that they are by no means at the end of their journey, but “the rewards we’re reaping after a year give us the strength to press forward.”
A multi-tiered approach is a “proactive and preventative framework that integrates data and instruction to maximize student achievement and support students’ social, emotional and behavior needs from a strengths-based perspective,” according to the Center on Multi-Tiered System of Supports at the American Institutes for Research.
Michelle Miller, elementary instructional coach and MTSS team member, said the model aims for 80% of students to be proficient with core instruction, 15% needing assistance and 5% requiring intense intervention.
However, prior to the initiative, the school’s scores were reversed, with the majority of students needing attention and the sources of the declining grades being multifaceted.
Conemaugh Valley Elementary School has a large number of learning support students, and there was a low proficiency for standard education.
Forty percent of the staff last year were new and the COVID-19 pandemic learning loss did not help.
LaRose said she and her team studied everyone’s schedules, from art teachers and Title 1 instructors to paraprofessionals, to figure out who could help, and taught all faculty and staff how to interpret the data to adjust their approaches.
“We flooded classrooms with help,” she said.
Students were tutored while they ate breakfast, participated in targeted learning groups throughout the day and received additional help in subjects they struggled with.
Every student was given 90 minutes of reading intervention, 60 minutes for math and 30 to 90 minutes of individualized instruction.
Miller said the specials classes, such as gym, were moved to the afternoon and two instructional coaches were brought on.
Ream said that a special focus on mental health and mindfulness was integrated into the schedule because students needed help with life skills in order to be able to focus on their academics.
Conemaugh Valley’s team began analyzing data and making adjustments based on what the students needed in both reading and math, although they were advised by many to focus on one subject at a time.
Ream said scores were so bad that they had to tackle both at once.
Aptitude evaluations – DIBELS (Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills), Acadience math and the student risk screening scale – given three times a year to every grade helped gauge comprehension and behavior while identifying areas that required attention. New learning materials were purchased.
Inspiration for a multi-tiered approach was bolstered by North Star Elementary School’s model.
LaRose said she contacted North Star Principal Renee Lepley to discuss how the MTSS system had helped there and was welcomed with open arms.
“I’m willing to help whoever,” Lepley said. “I’m very passionate about it. I’ve seen how it works.”
Under the principal’s direction, North Star Elementary School implemented its multi-tiered plan in 2014, the year after Lepley was hired.
Staff, faculty and administrators first focused on reading because of the school’s PSSA scores.
“We wanted something in place that would target and hit all of our kids’ needs,” Lepley said.
She found MTSS while researching for ways to help.
Since implementing the program, North Star has seen increases in reading and math scores, and the school has been recognized at the state level as the only institution in Cambria and Somerset counties to use the program to determine specific learning disabilities in reading and math.
The behavioral component PAWS (Practice Compassion, Act Responsibly, Word Hard and Stay Safe) has also been recognized.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Lepley said. “It’s all about data and looking at each individual student’s data and making sure they get what they need on their level.”
LaRose and her team commended North Star and thanked Lepley for not only working with them, but also allowing them to shadow teachers to learn more, along with the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 and PaTTAN (Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network) that have assisted as well.
In addition to the increased scores at Conemaugh Valley, the school also received its first MTSS badge in May for designing and implementing high leverage instructional practices, and has been invited to present on its model at the PaPBS (Pennsvylania Postitive Behavior Support) Network and MTSS Implementers’ Forum in November.
The group is also working toward its MTSS accreditation, which requires certifications in math, reading and schoolwide positive behavior interventions and supports.
LaRose said the buy-in from everyone at the elementary school has been fantastic and it’s their commitment to helping students that led to this success, which they all expect to build on next year.
