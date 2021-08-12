Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania Conference and Competition will be held Oct. 8 through 10 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Johnstown.
Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is not a beauty pageant, but rather an advocacy-based competition to select the most articulate, passionate, motived and accomplished women who will serve as a role model and spokeswoman for people with disabilities in Pennsylvania.
This year, six women will compete for the title.
The event will be streamed live on the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania Facebook page.
The winner will go on to compete in Ms. Wheelchair America 2023 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the summer of 2022.
