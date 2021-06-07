Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is seeking participants for its 2022 event that will be held Oct. 8-10 at the Holiday Inn Express in Johnstown.
The program is to select the most articulate spokeswoman
to serve as a role model and advocate for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.
Contestants are scored on self-perception, communication, drive and projection skills.
The titleholder will have the opportunity to travel throughout the state to educate various groups about the issues people with disabilities face daily.
Her reign will lead up to the national competition, where she will compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.
To be eligible, women must be 21 years of age, use a wheelchair 100% for community mobility, be passionate about making change and have good communication skills.
Applications are available at www.mswheelchairpa.org or www.facebook.com/MsWheelchairPennsylvania.
