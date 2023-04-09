JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Crews were able to quickly douse a fire in the living room of a Moxham home Sunday morning.
The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Coleman Avenue.
Johnstown Fire Department arrived to see smoke emanating from the home, fire Chief Bob Statler said.
The department was able to confirm the home was empty at the time, starting within an hour after the resident left for church.
"There's smoke damage throughout the home, but the fire pretty much smothered itself out," said Statler, who ruled the fire accidental.
Fire officials were still completing their investigation Sunday afternoon, but the blaze initially appeared electrical, Statler said at the scene.
Richland Township and West Hills Regional fire departments assisted at the scene, Cambria County 911 officials reported in a media release.
