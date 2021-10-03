JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The first three days of 31 Days of Halloween at the State Theater show promise for a successful promotion, organizers say.
Friday’s opening night double feature included “The Blair Witch Project” and “The Witch,” followed by double-feature family matinees and evening double features for mature audiences.
The project continues with features through Oct. 31 to benefit the Johnstown State Theater Foundation’s work to preserve and bring new life to the Johnstown landmark.
“We had a successful opening weekend,” foundation Executive Director Eric Reighard said. “The audience is really energetic and happy when they come.”
Younger people attending the shows often tell him they didn’t even know the theater existed inside the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Lee Campus.
Older movie-goers often marvel that the theater is still in as good a shape as it is, Reighard said.
Two of Sunday’s scheduled films were not shown. “Hotel Transylvania 2” was canceled after a last-minute revocation of the copyright release. “The Prodigy,” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, was not shown because no tickets were sold.
Reighard said potential customers may have stayed home to watch the Steelers game with Green Bay.
Overall, though, attendance has been encouraging, topping out at almost 100 people attending one show, despite competition from good weather for outdoor recreation and the two-day AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
In planning the lineup of movies, Reighard said he and his wife and foundation co-founder, Amanda Reighard, included both classics and more recent, lesser-known, horror and suspense films.
The classics are proving to be the most popular.
“People have already gotten advance tickets for some of the classic shows,” he said, listing “The Shining,” “Carrie” and several movies directed by Alfred Hitchcock.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” is also drawing attention for its scheduled midnight shows on Oct. 30 and 31. Movie-goers are encouraged to dress in costume for the cult classic.
Prior to each movie, Reighard steps onto the stage to talk a little about the movie and then explain the foundation’s mission.
“We talk about how much we appreciate their support and that every dollar spent here goes to movies or going right back into the theater,” he said.
Support for the theater preservation is getting support from other downtown businesses, which Reighard said theater preservation groups in other communities have told him is a key to success.
“It makes it more of a boutique destination,” he said, “rather than just one venue.”
Tickets are $5 a show, with a month-long Movie Horror Pass available for $100.
Ticket information and a complete schedule of movies to be shown is available on the foundation’s website, www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com, or on its Facebook page.
