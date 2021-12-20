CRESSON, Pa. - Mount Aloysius College students and employees have donated items to stuff stockings for more than 120 local children from low-income families this year.
Of that, 50 will be filled with items needed by unhoused individuals and 25 will be donated to a local nursing home.
In addition to the stockings, the college's Campus Ministry is hosting its St. Nicholas Market, in which more than $10,000 worth of toys, new clothing and shoes will be distributed to families in need.
They will also be donating coupons for free haircuts and beauty products to 25 women recovering from addiction.
