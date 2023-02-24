CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College has named Kary C. Milan the new vice president for institutional advancement.
Milan will be responsible for guiding and overseeing all development and alumni relations at the school.
“Kary brings extensive campaign experience and fundraising success to Mount Aloysius,” college President John McKeegan said in a release.
“Her experience with comprehensive, project-based fundraising will be a valuable asset to our college. We are very excited to welcome Kary to our advancement team.”
Milan has extensive experience in her field, having most recently served in a similar role at Pennsylvania State University’s New Kensington campus.
For more information, visit www.mtaloy.edu.
