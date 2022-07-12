CRESSON, Pa. – A new scholarship at Mount Aloysius College has been created to honor alumnus Tim Michrina.
The 2014 graduate earned a degree in English education during his time at the school and was an active participant in the theater department.
Michrina suffered a near fatal heart attack his senior year, but recovered and went on to teach in Alaska and later at Northern Cambria School District.
However, he died in 2021.
Michrina was honored during the production of “Urinetown” this spring when the scholarship was announced.
To donate, visit www.mtaloy.edu/tim or for more information, call the Mount Aloysius Institutional Advancement at 814-886-6396.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.