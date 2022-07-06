CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College students can now major in echocardiography, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the UPMC Altoona Foundation.
The school announced the new bachelor of science degree on Wednesday.
Those who enroll in the program will work with a VIMEDIX ultrasonography machine and are eligible for additional scholarships.
“Thanks to the generosity of the UPMC Altoona Foundation, our students will have the opportunity to learn cardiac sonography on high-fidelity simulation equipment,” said Andrea Gutmann, chair of the Mount’s ultrasonography department.
“This simulator will provide students with a realistic sonography experience in the classroom, preparing them for jobs in hospitals and clinics.”
VIMEDIX is a mannequin that’s designed to perform and look like a live patient.
This allows students to develop skills in ultrasound probe handling, diagnosis, clinical decision making and image interpretation.
“Students who choose to study echocardiography at the Mount will have a higher quality learning environment thanks to the VIMEDIX device and the support of the UPMC foundation,” college President John McKeegan said.
“There is a great need for echo techs in our region now and into the future, so the timing of the new program is perfect.”
The UPMC Altoona Foundation will also fund four $1,000 scholarships for students entering the program this fall.
For more information, visit mtaloy.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.