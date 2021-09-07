EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Historical Society will host Tyler Moudry at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the first “History Talk.”
Moudry is a Bishop Guilfoyle history teacher who will present his personal research on the former Cresson Mountain House, which served as a resort to the wealthy in its heyday.
All “History Talks” are free and will take place in the Ebensburg Borough community room.
Wednesday’s event is limited to 50 people.
For reservations, call 814-472-6674.
