STONYCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A motorcyclist was life flighted from a crash at Huckleberry Highway and Boone Road in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, on Thursday.
The call came in around 4 p.m.
The incident was a motorcycle versus a deer with one male patient who was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johns-town to be treated for his injuries.
Shanksville and Central City fire departments, and the Somerset EMS Stoystown station responded to the accident along with MedStar.
