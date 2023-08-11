A New Florence man was taken to the hospital Thursday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Goucher Street and was thrown over an embankment, West Hills Regional Police said.
The motorcyclist lost control on a sharp curve in the 1900 block of Goucher Street at 9:30 p.m., police Detective Dean West said Friday.
The motorcycle hit the guide rail and the man was thrown 20 to 25 feet over the embankment. Lower Yoder Township deputy fire Chief Anthony Miller said he was directing traffic around the scene as rescuers used ropes and a Stokes basket to pull the man up over the embankment.
The man was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.
His condition was not available.
Before first responders arrived, a passing motorist stopped to help.
The Johnstown man was driving a Mitsubishi SUV when he came upon the crash.
The man climbed out of the SUV, but failed to place the vehicle in park, which caused it to roll backwards and overturn, West said.
The driver of the SUV was not injured. The motorcycle and the SUV were towed from the scene.
Firefighters from Lower Yoder Township, West Hills and Johnstown responded, along with West End EMS and Hilltop EMS.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
