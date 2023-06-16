Mike McCreary walks in the valley of anxiety and depression disorder.
“I worked 40 hours a week,” McCreary said. “I enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing. I was an involved church guy. I set up the altar and controlled the sound system for the church.”
Then his mental status changed. He began to miss work and lose interest in his hobbies.
“I no longer went places,” he said. “I could not sit still, and I had a hard time talking. I could not find my words.”
Six years ago, McCreary received his medical diagnosis.
When he did, he said, he felt a little shutdown.
“It was difficult to talk to people and my family,” he said.
But Mike’s mother, Kathie McCreary, witnessed his emotional state.
“Watching Mike experience this was like being on a roller coaster,” she said. “There were highs, lows, twists and turns.”
As McCreary faced this battle in his mind, he said, “I saw myself as crazy when I looked at the functioning adults around me.”
Growing up in the ’80s, he said, “Mental illness referred to a crazy person. At that time, the mentally ill were the handicapped and someone’s grandparent. They were placed in hospital mental wards or given experimental drugs.”
To McCreary’s point, and according to rethink.org, the Mental Health Act of 1983, signed by former President Jimmy Carter, stated, “When a person can be taken to the hospital, kept there and treated against their wishes, which only happens if the person has a mental disorder that puts themselves or others at risk.”
Despite Carter’s legislation, “the biggest issue of the ’80s was AIDS,” Kathie McCreary said.
As Mike McCreary’s mental illness progressed, Kathie McCreary said, “I was mad at everything. I asked God a dozen times a day, ‘Why? What had Michael done to deserve this? Why aren’t you helping us?’ ”
Through early counseling for herself, she realized my anger was not going to fix Mike, but God did not forget Kathie’s plea to Him, she said.
At Moxham Lutheran Church, Pastor Rebecca West said, “Mike was withdrawn. He couldn’t verbalize his emotions. He just seemed stuck. Then he stopped attending worship.”
By talking to Kathie McCreary, West said, the conversation turned to McCreary and West’s personal admissions.
According to West, “When appropriate, I share my experience with depression and anxiety.”
Since she struggled with anxiety and depression many years ago, “I kept up-to-date on all things mental illness/health,” she said.
However, West said, what enables her to meet any family’s spiritual needs without crossing over into becoming a counselor or therapist is “knowing my boundaries and staying alert to clues that something may be out of my territory.”
Keeping this in mind, West believes, “Support the family … even financially, if needed, and provide resources and refer early.”
McCreary shared with West her frustration over the local mental health system.
“I was trying to get Michael help,” she said. “There was a backlog of mental health patients trying to be seen. I kept hearing, ‘We don’t have enough professionals.’ ”
Meanwhile, McCreary was falling deeper into depression.
At that point, Kathie McCreary turned to West.
“She was very tuned into my concerns and frustrations,” she said. “She tried to find mental health support. A local agency did help, but at that point, Michael needed to be hospitalized.”
“I lost it emotionally,” McCreary said. “I called Pastor Rebecca, and she drove us to the hospital.”
Mike McCreary said, “I stayed in the hospital for one week. Pastor Rebecca stayed with us the whole time and prayed. My church family prayed every day for me.
“I am 110% better because of my shepherd. He sent Pastor Rebecca, and provided therapy and the proper medication, which has helped me enormously. It came down to routine, which seemed to help Mike cope and keep his anxiety level down.”
