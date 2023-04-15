Cars in line at the local coin wash triggered another pink spring memory.
In 1987, I drove a 1980 Cadillac Sedan DeVille.
I questioned hubby’s purchase.
“Me? Drive this? Caddy people lunch at the ‘club’ and listen to opera. I’m a drive-up window and Ronettes gal.”
But the car grew on me. A rich burgundy color, it featured a plush velour interior and a ginormous trunk.
A newly opened car wash boasted a self-serve area with gizmos galore. Pre-wash, underspray, foam brush ... whoa.
Foam brush?
Yes, tons of dense pink suds coated my Caddy’s huge chassis.
How cool was this?
Then, the beep cycle ended.
“Insert additional coins for rinse,” droned a mechanical voice.
I didn’t have enough change.
With no other human in sight, I couldn’t rinse.
I chose to flee. Mom lived nearby. Picture a massive vehicle covered in pink suds creeping down the highway. Random breezes caught chunks of lather, dropping them on hoods and windshields of other amazed motorists.
I’ve always named my cars.
As I hosed the Caddy in Mom’s driveway, I brainstormed something suitable to commemorate our adventure. I christened her Bubbles.
In the late ’80s, I acted as caregiver for Mom; her sister Ethel; Aunt Sis from dad’s side; and Sis’ best friend and nursing home roomie, Helen. Bubbles cuddled my golden girls, while her trunk held wheelchairs, canes and walkers.
One scorching summer day, Ethel had a doctor’s appointment.
Mom called beforehand.
“On your way back, stop at the Allegheny Lutheran Home and pick up Sis and Helen. I’ll serve dinner for everyone on the patio,” she said.
With Bubbles full, I approached a busy intersection and discovered I didn’t have any brakes. I steered into an empty church parking lot, stopping with the emergency brake.
“Why did we stop?” demanded Sis.
“Are we there yet?” wondered Helen.
“Bubbles is broke down,” I answered. “I’m gonna go find a phone. Open the doors for the breeze, but don’t get out.”
Miraculously, a police car appeared at the light. I waved frantically. The girls yammered as the cruiser pulled next to us.
“My brakes gave out,” I told the officer. “Could you give me a ride to Westwood? I can borrow my mom’s car.”
“Only Westwood? I’ll take all of you,” he offered. “This heat is too much for them.”
Sis, Helen and Ethel slid into the rear seat behind the cage, while the policeman and I transferred their gear to his trunk.
Seated in front, I gazed wistfully at the kennel behind me.
“Think I could get one of those for my car?” I asked.
“If Dorothy sees us in a police car, she’ll have a stroke,” Ethel said.
Sis, thoroughly enjoying herself, tapped me on the shoulder and asked, “What are you in for, girlie?”
“Drunk and disorderly,” I said jokingly.
We unloaded in Mom’s driveway.
“Thank you again. I’ll call a tow truck for Bubbles.”
“Bubbles?” he repeated. “You named your car ‘Bubbles?’ ”
“Long story. Another time,” I winked.
Michele Mikesic Bender is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
