JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Massachusetts-based Moderna announced this week that they plan to have a booster developed by fall to combat COVID-19’s continued variants, including omicron.
“We announced a couple weeks ago a new, variant-specific booster that we’ve been testing, and we have an additional candidate, our lead candidate, in testing now that I believe is going to be even more superior,” Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton announced on “Face the Nation.”
“We are confident that by the fall of this year, we should have large amounts of that new booster vaccine that will protect against omicron and other variants, and really protect Americans and people around the world as we go into the fall of 2022.”
The announcement comes just days after the company announced separate plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration to review a smaller-dose vaccine designed for children younger than 6 years old.
For variant-specific vaccines – such as the ones Burton referenced – the FDA has set a June deadline for drug-makers to submit a formula for variant-specific vaccines.
CamTran policy unaltered by CDC recommendation
While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has restated mask policies for planes, trains and buses, that won’t impact CamTran’s current guidelines for passengers.
Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said the authority will continue recommending masks through signage, but will not require it for bus travelers.
Daily cases
Six of the region’s counties added double-digit case totals on Wednesday.
That included Cambria (19), Blair (12), Indiana (13) and Clearfield (16) counties.
Centre County added 33 cases, while Westmoreland County added 48 new cases.
Pennsylvania’s total climbed to 2,827,882 cases and 44,733 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.