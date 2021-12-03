JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For a third year, the Miss Pennsylvania USA and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageants will be returning to Johnstown.
The events will take place April 22 and 23 at the Richland Performing Arts Center on the Richland High School campus.
Nicole Waligora, Visit John-town’s sports travel program coordinator, said it’s an honor to host the competitions in the community.
“This event could take place anywhere in the state, and we are pleased that they have chosen Johnstown again,” she said. “Visit Johnstown looks forward to hosting these talented young women as well as their friends and family.”
According to a news release, the event has the potential to grow from previous years, and draw over 100 contestants to the Johnstown area.
“It’s a nice-sized event, and with this type of competition there’s a lot of family, friends and coaches who come with them,” Waligora said. “To get an event to come once is a big deal, but when you have repeat customers, it’s a compliment to the community and the venue, hotels and restaurants. For them to want to come back, that means they had a great experience.”
Johnstown has been hosting the event since 2019.
“Anytime you bring an event in, especially one that has a degree of prestige, it’s a springboard for other events to come here,” Waligora said.
“It’s another great event that’s on our community’s resume, so when it comes to hosting other events and opportunities, we have experience in that area.”
The pageants will be hosted and produced by Proctor Productions, which oversees similar events in Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.
To enter to become a contestant or to learn more about the event, visit www.miss- pennsylvaniausa.com.
