A Mineral Point man was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court for operating a methamphetamine laboratory in 2019.
Zacharia Kincade Jones, 42, was sentenced to 24 months probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and required to report to the Day Reporting Center.
On Aug. 23, 2019, Jones and Heather Lynn Dulashaw, 42, were traveling east on Pike Road in a sport utility vehicle when it was stopped at Meander Lane by Jackson Township police due to the vehicle allegedly traveling 67 mph in a 30 mph zone.
At the time, police reportedly recovered three one-liter Mountain Dew bottles containing a white crystal substance and one two-liter Coca-Cola bottle containing a white crystal substance.
The items were turned over to the state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team.
Jones entered a guilty plea in the case in April 2021.
Dulashaw was sentenced on June 1 to a maximum of 18 months probation.
