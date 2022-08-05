EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Mineral Point man was convicted on drug related charges by a Cambria County judge Wednesday during a non-jury trial.
Jesse Lee Lamer, 31, was convicted of one count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
According to a criminal complaint, Lamer was found by police hanging out of the passenger-side door of a vehicle that was parked on Derby Street on Aug. 31, 2021.
An officer said he woke Lamer, who was carrying a large amount of cash and had the car keys under him. Police said they spotted a methamphetamine pipe in plain view, but Lamer denied smoking anything and said he was just tired, the complaint said.
Police found 15 stamp bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine, two glass vials containing a crystal substance, two smoking pipes, a scale, baggies and straws after executing a search warrant, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, when police asked him his drug of choice, Lamer said he uses “all kinds of stuff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.