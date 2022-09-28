Through the lens of his camera, John Beale viewed the United Valley co-op agreement as something that extended well beyond the football field.
A photographer who spent 22 years at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Beale saw two communities and their respective high schools – United and Blacklick Valley – determined to build on the tradition of Friday night football and all that goes with a game night in small towns across the state each fall.
“It struck me after going to a pep rally at Blacklick Valley before the season, there are people trying to preserve a tradition,” said Beale, who spent six weeks following coach Kevin Marabito’s Lions team from August’s steamy training camp to pep rallies and road trips to home games played in both Armagh and Nanty Glo.
“It’s not only about football,” Beale said. “It’s about Friday night, with the bands and everything that goes with it.
“It’s not so much about the wins or losses or the action,” he said. “It’s about the tradition, the long summer practices, the pep rallies. In Blacklick Valley, they had a parade for the homecoming.”
Trend on gridiron
Last year, the schools announced that due to low numbers and safety concerns, Blacklick Valley’s football players would join with the United players to form the United Valley Lions.
The trend is not new. It was the fourth co-op in football among area programs since 2020.
Seven area teams have similar agreements, with perennial contenders Berlin Brothersvalley and Ligonier Valley, which merged with Laurel Valley in 2010, among the most successful on the gridiron.
Last year, the Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Carroll Catholic programs joined to form McCort-Carroll Catholic in football.
In 2020, rivals Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale forged a football co-op, as the Yellow Jackets now play under the Blue Jays name.
Shade and Shanksville-Stonycreek had a football co-op from 1988 until 2020, one of the longest in the state. When Shade dropped football, the Panthers players entered a co-op with nearby Conemaugh Township in 2021.
Shanksville’s players joined Berlin Brothersvalley, which also has had a co-op with Rockwood since 2013 after the Rockets dropped their football program.
The Meyersdale roster over the years has included players from Turkeyfoot Valley and Salisbury-Elk Lick as a result of co-ops.
“I think we’re going to see more and more of this in smaller schools or rural schools where maybe there isn’t the interest or some places where the concern is safety,” Beale said.
“The demographics are interesting. There are fewer high school kids. There are fewer people graduating from high school now than in the past and that’s hurting colleges.”
Challenges and cultureBeale has local ties beyond this project. His wife, Janis, graduated from Johnstown High School in 1975.
He is an associate teaching professor emeritus in Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications. His work has been published extensively on websites and in newspapers, magazines and books.
Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer believes Beale assembled a comprehensive and compelling photo package.
“I’ve been a fan of John’s work for a long time, and I was thrilled to be able to collaborate with him on this project,” Minemyer said. “His work captures the experiences of these two school districts in a powerful way, while also representing themes that anyone can relate to – the importance of scholastic sports for the culture of our region, but also the challenges of declining enrollment and ways schools work together to continue providing those outlets for their students and families.”
Veteran coach Marabito, his assistant coaches and players became accustomed to Beale quietly and efficiently working throughout the weeks he spent with the team.
The coach believes the photographer made the most of an opportunity to document an important effort by the communities of Blacklick Valley and United.
“As with anything, when you do something like this, there are challenges,” Marabito said of the co-op.
In recent seasons, United had difficulty filling its roster, especially while contending with injuries over the past two years.
The Lions were 0-9 in 2021 and 1-7 in 2020.
Blacklick Valley faced similar challenges while going 1-9 last season and 1-7 in 2020. The Vikings hadn’t had a winning season since 2012.
During preseason camp, the United Valley roster stood at 50 players, almost unheard of for either school during the past decade.
“Overall, both communities were supportive,” Marabito said. “Could both schools have survived (in football)? Probably, but it would have been difficult.
“You’re playing a varsity schedule with young players.
“This year is so different in that regard.”
Prior to the co-op, when United’s roster hovered between the high teens to mid-20’s, Marabito said young players who typically weren’t ready to play at the varsity level had to step up. The risk of injury in such situations increases, he said.
‘Blending them together’
After starting this season 0-4 – including a close 20-13 loss to Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game played at Blacklick Valley during Week 4 – United Valley stunned host Portage 24-14 last Friday for the co-op’s historic first victory.
“The win Friday helped everything,” Marabito said. “It took a while to get to know the players and put them in the right positions. As far as blending them together, we had no issues from Day 1. The kids had the same attitude. Everyone wanted to be successful.”
The two school districts’ communities also adapted.
“You always might have people who don’t agree with it, but the longer it’s gone on, the Blacklick (Valley) community and the United community each have been great,” Marabito said. “This is a breath of fresh air. A lot of the kids are hanging out together. The only difference is we’re not in the same building.”
Different buildings. Two different communities and fan bases, but one team.
“Here are two towns that are trying to save Friday night,” Beale said. “It wasn’t as important whether they won or lost, but to be able to maintain those traditions like the homecoming parade through Nanty Glo and the homecoming parade at United.
“There were no guarantees up front whether they’d win a game or not. What was important is the greatest loss would be if they no longer had football.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
