JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Middle Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company has been awarded a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to help supply carbon monoxide and smoke alarms to municipal residents.
The devices can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on weekends at the fire station, 688 Benshoff Hill Road.
Every occupied home in Middle Taylor Township can receive one carbon monoxide detector and four smoke alarms.
Identification is required.
