I caught the omicron COVID-19 variant on New Year’s Eve, despite being vaxxed times two and boosted.
I tried to rationalize my symptoms as they appeared, but by Monday, Jan. 3, I knew.
Omicron is like Vanna White spinning her wheel.
There are 8 to 10 symptoms, but you don’t get them all at once. They rotate from day to day.
I started with the sore throat, runny nose, and dry cough spasms. Next, chills and fever developed. (Vanna, can I buy an F?)
I quickly scheduled a test. Between two choices, I selected PCR, with more details. Results take longer than the “rapid” test, but I wanted confirmation and information.
I already knew the answer.
I have SARS-CoV-2-RNA. Medical instructions include a 10-day quarantine from the date of test results. (What a surprise...)
I’ve become a total recluse. I fear infecting others.
But I count my blessings, thinking of those who have lost their lives to “19.”
Omicron doesn’t latch on to lung cells. It affects the nose and throat more. My sore throat seems to have passed, but my nose contains scabs from the excessive, nasty mucus discharge.
The fatigue and throbbing headaches diminished, but still linger. Sicknesses always bring out the “barfer” in me. That’s where I am now.
Fortunately, I purchase Emetrol (a rapid nausea relief elixir) by the keg. This potion calms stomach muscles without aspirin, acetaminophen, caffeine or alcohol.
Recent but reliable omicron facts and statistics indicate that, though it’s milder, this variant drags out longer.
One article claimed folks who caught it at the beginning are now “peaking.” A scientist from Seattle University predicted the number of U.S. cases would top off on Wednesday.
An angry New York City ER doctor described “classic” COVID patients: “entirely unvaxxed, vaxxed but unboosted, seniors and people with compromised immunity from other medical conditions.”
In a New York Times op-ed, he added, “Many hospitals are seeing their highest levels of employee infections. Staff shortages contribute to the already overwhelmed hospital system.”
A Dartmouth College public health researcher pointed out that “states where omicron is spreading fastest are low-vax states.”
Dr. Adam Brown, chairman of the COVID National Task Force, reported that 62.8% of Americans are fully vaccinated and 37.5% are fully vaccinated and boosted.
“Vaccines, testing, masking and distancing can reduce the spread, but any one of those alone can’t prevent the transmission of this virus,” he said.
Tell me about it: vaxxed times two, boosted, gloved, masked, and super-cautious, yet still infected by one wrong decision.
Precious readers, take precautions. Take care.
Michele Mikesic Bender is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
