In the ’50s, fake flamingos flocked everywhere. Perching in gardens, bouncing on beach bags, decorating shower curtains, they tickled me pink.
I peaked with 27 flamingos in my backyard, but restrained myself and placed only two out front.
One spring, flamingo felons filched one of my plastic pals from the lawn.
Our local prom night fell on a chilly, foggy dismal May evening. I drove off to hear my friends’ band playing at a nearby club. My flamingos shivered as I backed down the driveway. I imagined promettes with drooping curls freezing their fannies in summer gowns.
When I returned, my headlights revealed only one bird, cowering by the shrubs, alone and forlorn.
Once inside, I pondered, “Should I report this?”
I certainly wouldn’t expect police to recover, let alone search, for my dollar store ornament. But spring draws folks outdoors.
Flags, expensive porch furniture and colorful umbrellas sprout with the first warm breeze.
I pictured my pink plastic pal floating in someone’s punch bowl, set adrift by mischievous teens.
Thieves or vandals prowling?
I dialed non-emergency. The cordial dispatcher told me I did the right thing.
The next morning, a pal who owns a scanner called me. “You shoulda heard it,” he said. “APB. Grand Theft Flamingo.”
Apparently, the fuzz broadcast the item over their emergency channel.
Summer rolled in. I convinced my friends to cancel the commitment hearing, and put the flamingo fiasco behind me.
Growing bolder, I increased the front yard flamingo squad to eight. Weekly, I’d totter out with my walker and reposition the gang.
Neighbors, shoppers, even strangers spotted me at the plaza and exclaimed, “You’re the ‘flamingo lady.’ We always check to see how they ‘move.’ ”
The end of flamingo season signals the end of summer. Magnificent autumn heralds the onset of winter, not my favorite season.
Once, I procrastinated and hung my Frankenstein windsock out for Halloween.
The flock and Frank together sent a disturbingly mixed message.
My gal pal Leanne helped me tote the precious crew to the basement.
When she dropped by the next week, she asked, “Did you put some flamingos out front again?”
“No.”
We opened the front door. Sure enough, two new hot pink birds nested by the driveway. Someone designated me a flamingo foster parent.
Leanne took the orphans below to hibernate with the rest of the flamboyant flock.
When Sharon from Harrisburg called that weekend, I told her about the rosy new arrivals.
“C’mon, Michele,” she laughed. “If I was a homeless plastic flamingo, your yard is the first place I’d pick to roost.”
