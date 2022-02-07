JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – I’ve been feeling great for five days now, and the Home Antigen Rapid Result Test confirms it: I am virus-free, with documentation to prove it.
I had contracted the SARS-CoV-BA2 omicron variant.
Since I was vaxxed and boosted, my strain is categorized as “a break-through infection.”
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson said, “A significant number of BA’s have occurred among the fully immunized, but those individuals experience milder symptoms, less hospitalizations and fewer deaths. The rapid spread indicates that BA2 is more contagious than the original COVID-19.”
I wrote this on Feb. 3, and checked the most recent CDC statistics before I started.
Pennsylvania reported 84 new cases of “O” out of 147 new “C” cases. Cambria County posted 28 deaths in the past two weeks.
So, what did we learn?
We will live “a new normal.”
Greg Zuckerman, a New York Times investigative reporter, predicts “The world will never eradicate COVID-19, but the virus will eventually melt into the background.”
Zuckerman continued, “We have the tools to fight omicron. Vaccines and masks remain the best public health measures to protect people from COVID, slow the spread and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. The public should not become discouraged. We are trying to get ahead of this.”
Second lesson: Check the source and reliability on information you receive.
Personally, I think Dr. Anthony Fauci grandstands, making folks suspect that he’s a government puppet.
Actually, he offers pretty solid facts, but his effect creates doubts.
Learn from the caregivers on the front lines. While overworked, overloaded, overcrowded, overwhelmed and probably some other “O” words (Coincidence? Gotta wonder). They bravely supervise treatment of the most dangerously ill patients.
The CDC and state health department provide trustworthy data. Yes, they are huge government institutions, but they are staffed by highly educated and trained doctors and scientists.
Their research generates insights, indisputable statistics, instructive intervention suggestions and a slew of other “I” words.
Folks who spout on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) lack that credibility.
The omicron tsunami reignited the vaccine and mask debates. Political (and pseudo-political) opinions stirred hostility. Skeptics question the effectiveness of vaccines and masks, and allege imaginary financial motives of pharmaceutical companies.
“People should call the shots, not the government!” hollered protesters at a recent rally at the Capitol.
“Politics do not belong in public health.
“Politicians aren’t scientists and lack expertise,” a CDC source complained.
“Saving lives should be based on facts and science. Our information is crystal clear: vaccines and masks work and should be implemented universally.”
If you haven’t done so yet (but I pray you have), get double-vaxxed and boosted, and mask up. I’m considering asking about a second booster.
Speaking of masks, pharmacies across America are scheduled to receive free N95 masks from the government for distribution to the public.
Participating drugstores will be listed on the CDC website.
I am blessed. I am so grateful for the encouragement, feedback, concern and prayers from friends, family and fans.
Many times in the past, I’ve stared mortality in the eye, but God assured me, “Not now. This isn’t your time.”
Unexpected situations surround us.
It’s shaping up to be a decade of the unexpected.
But I feel great and look fairly sensational for a gal pushing 73 (massive weight loss, “Doris” hair, teeth and all). I pray that God allows me time to show off and live to see how this decade ends.
Be safe, precious readers.
