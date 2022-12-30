JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Towne Manor Motel’s demise comes as no surprise, but spotlights the creeping decay that has plagued Johnstown for 40 years.
The Manor, a cheery, tidy, no-frills “Motel 6” clone, housed transient construction workers flocking to our 1970s boom era. Take your pick: Lee Hospital do-over, parking garage development, expansion of the Hiram G. Andrews Center, renovations at city schools.
Other guests – folks visiting family, Inclined Plane and flood tourists, AAABA groups, professionals seeking basic lodging – checked in and out.
Elsewhere, upscale hotels (Marriott, Hilton, Radisson) hosted elaborate New Year’s Eve parties and folks sporting formal wear gleefully celebrated! (A ’70s thing.)
Our Towne Manor wasn’t one of them.
Let’s ring in ’23 (likely the year for TM’s overdue demo) by reliving the legendary visit of its most-famed patron – Tiny Tim.
The uke-strumming, falsetto-voiced celebrity made his mark on “The Tonight Show,” embodying the ’70s adjective “camp.”
The summer before my Pitt-Johnstown senior year, I worked at The Towne Manor as “acting manager.”
Originally, I applied for a night clerk spot (little action, mainly bookkeeping).
But a sudden death rocked the family- owned business.
An “almost” college graduate, I possessed a job qualification that hinged on location: I was there!
No pool, no kitchen or breakfast buffet. But ... Michele in charge!
One quiet Sunday, two maids, the custodian and I lounged in the lobby. The phone rang.
“Please send the hotel limo to the airport,” a voice instructed us. “Tiny Tim and his manager have arrived.”
We had seen the reservation, but dismissed it as a prank! (Tiny Tim ... right!)
I turned to a maid. “Betty, does your boyfriend still have that pickup?”
A costume-laden trunk, hat boxes brimming with makeup, and five “Samsonites” jammed the F-150’s bed. Tiny and his manager squeezed beside Ed on the driver’s bench.
Used to New York luxury, Tim cringed at our simplicity.
Room service? Rub a lamp! But, hey! We had ice buckets!
Around 9 p.m. Monday, the pair moseyed off to T’s gig on upper Main Street. His show at the S Club, a second-floor after-hours haunt, began at 10.
Tuesday morning, Mr. Manager called the Franklin Street state store requesting a delivery. (All calls cleared our switchboard.)
The store said no. (what a surprise!)
Rebuffed, the manager phoned Hertz for a rental. Apparently the guys had connected with soulmates at the club who mentioned the Casa Nova.
An impressive stone structure (former ’40s road house) located on Somerset Pike, the Casa appealed to an elite clientele.
I answered a call around 2 p.m.
“Tiny Tim broke his leg!” blurted a distraught bartender.
T, indeed, stumbled in the rain-soaked gravel parking lot. An ambulance was hauling him to nearby Lee Hospital.
The bartender relayed Mr. Manager’s instructions: “Have the hotel staff move all luggage and belongings to ground-floor accommodations.”
I hung up, shocked. “Betty,” I hollered, “call Ed!”
Picture an implosion at a costume store located next to an Avon cosmetics lab. Add a 50-gallon drum of sequins and 10 pounds of feathers.
Three maids, Ed, the second-shift clerk and I toiled all afternoon.
Lee discharged Tiny at 6 p.m. He missed his Tuesday night performance.
Trouper Tiny rallied and appeared Wednesday through Saturday – despite his temporary handicap.
The S in the club’s name stood for second floor. You gotta wonder ...
