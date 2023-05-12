Fetch some cheese from the refrigerator ... I’m gonna whine.
Annoyances confront us daily: old-age perks (aches, memory lapses, wrinkles), the economy, hold, detours, passwords and fickle weather.
I strive to remain optimistic, but sometimes life grinds me down.
In a nutshell (make that a “Category 5” walnut shell), electronics make me crazy.
My microwave copped an attitude in February. Next, my cordless phone receiver started garbling messages and ringing for no reason. When my oscillating fan quit oscillating, IU realized my appliances were plotting a mutiny.
I bit the cheap bullet and ordered a new cordless phone duo and another desktop fan.
My items arrived May 5.
Now, permit me to rant about phone service. My community reigns unchallenged as the black hole of communication in western Pennsylvania. Woodmont’s plight makes headlines frequently.
Cellphone classroom use, once a mega-nuisance for teachers, has recently proved its value repeatedly. The millennial crop of miscreants wreak nationwide havoc. Pupils and staff, terrified during attacks, save lives by pressing and connecting to 911.
Locally, a family up the street struggled to summon help when a fire broke out in November. Their home suffered serious damage.
This area, including the nursing care center, the sewage treatment plant, my building and a huge new church, sing the “no-service blues.”
You’re wondering, “Wassup?”
Hilltop homeowners, fearing a property value plunge should imposing, unsightly, cell towers sprout, blocked Verizon’s construction proposal four years ago.
OK, rant over – sort of.
Rewind to Cinco de Mayo.
In an unfortunate blonde moment, I chose to self-install my new landline.
By 10 p.m., I’d wiped out every means of communication from my apartment. My laptop connects to Wi-Fi through an ethernet cable. By selecting the wireless option on my cellphone, I can route cell calls through that e-cable when I’m home.
I acknowledge the preceding paragraph likely boggled your minds. I barely comprehend phone-speak myself, but fate forced me to grasp net-link fundamentals.
Still, this chaos left me completely isolated May’s first weekend. Braving Sunday’s downpour, I drove to Westmont. From a church parking lot, I “celled” several pals who would otherwise worry about me.
On Monday morning, our extraordinary building super-super detected my blunder within 10 minutes. We treasure our Schneider.
So, back to normal, if normal really exists. I realize progress milestones – the internet information flow, major medical breakthroughs and transportation system advances – upgrade life. But at what cost?
Put me on hold while you ponder that.
