When the fire department dropped by for dinner at my apartment on Mother’s Day (May 27 column, “The chicken was well-done”), my respect and appreciation for dedicated first responders deepened.
Volunteer firefighters work tirelessly in their communities, often with limited resources. Summer jubilees help raise much-needed funds.
We missed them the past two years, but they’ve triumphantly returned.
Southmont Volunteer Fire Company celebrated its 50th anniversary over the Memorial Day weekend. Enthusiastic support enabled them to pay off their new truck in mid-June.
Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company’s event, scheduled for July 17 through July 22, will offer rides, games and savory delights from their legendary Firemen’s Kitchen. Fireworks will rock Saturday night.
Jubilees, church festivals and picnics always highlighted my summers.
In the ’50s and ’60s, traveling carnivals and sometimes circuses dominated summer entertainment.
Remember Micky Dolenz, the Monkee who began his career as “Circus Boy?” (I loved that Saturday morning program.) Kids everywhere fantasized about running off and joining up.
In its heyday, some 300 shows roamed the U.S., sharing excitement and thrills at affordable prices. Games of chance (usually “fixed”), rides, animal acts and food vendors captivated fun-seekers.
My dad and I visited D Street in Morrellville and Ten Acre Field in Cambria City yearly. I am pretty sure that’s where I learned the definition of honky-tonk.
Alas, the carnivals did themselves in with risque entertainment. Burlesque and mysterious tent shows lured young-uns, who often crawled beneath the canvas. In a town where churches occupied almost every corner, such naughtiness did not fly.
Fire company events, much more wholesome, plus benefitting super-worthy causes, thrived.
Flashback: age 7. Sitting in Dad’s Buick at the Oakland stoplight on Bedford Street, I gazed at the magnificent Ferris wheel, aglow with neon against the night sky. I dreamed of spinning on the swings, or tossing a ring to win a silly prize.
Twenty years later, I bought a home on Ringling Avenue, directly behind Station 10’s grounds.
I never slept the night before a festival. I’d crank my casements wide open and listen to workers unloading trucks, assembling rides and constructing shelves.
Neighbors and firefighters supervised booths, games and food preparation. Carnival workers operated rides. Music blared. Crowds played games, enjoyed rides and sampled foods.
Every spring, the jubilee magic swept the bad stuff away.
I never slept closing nights either. Hearing the teardown and packing saddened me, but reminded me that, more than likely, the best of summer lay ahead.
Readers, lots of summer remains. Jubilee with the firefighters and fest and picnic with churches and groups while you still can.
Joni Mitchell sang, “You don’t know what you got till it’s gone.”
See you at Ferndale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.