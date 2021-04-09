Michele Bender

Remember me? It’s been a while.
Viruses don’t attack only humans. My poor ol’ laptop spent 12 days in ICU.
My phone war is nearly over, and I am as sick of writing about it as you probably are reading about it. But the part where I failed the “I-am-not-a robot” test three times was pretty entertaining.
I haven’t seen another bat, but I saw four robins, all wearing their masks and six feet apart on the wire. It’s reassuring to know that some creatures actually “get” it (even if they believe worms are tasty).
And, in 30 days, I’ll turn 72. That requires some action.
I was a teen when a TV commercial showed a stunning model (one of the special ones they grow in the biosphere) wearing a magnificent gown and glittering jewels. I don’t recall what she was selling, but she said, “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful.”
Toots, that ship has sailed!
Almost all women spend portions of their lives pursuing the pop culture beauty standards of celebrities.
Lemme tell you how I spent my “quaran-TIME.”
I stayed in my apartment, wore my mask faithfully, got my vaxxes, but soon realized that this pesky disease wasn’t going to blow over in a couple weeks.
Phone and Facebook friends lamented how fat they would get not working or exercising, cooking,watching TV, gaming – and just eating.
I needed a Lenten sacrifice, and wanted to lose the weight I gained after my hip replacement, so I devised a program. (I do NOT endorse it for others! Don’t try this at home! And don’t eat a Tide pod.)
As a handicapped person, every day I do a set of five arm exercises with weights, and five leg and foot exercises (15 reps). It helps me keep the mobility I have left.
Well, I cranked it up. I did an a.m. and p.m. set, added five reps, and got one of those “bottom-of-an-exercise-bike” gizmos (just the pedal part) and cruised a half-hour nightly.
I ate smaller portions of regular food (salad, meat, fish, veg) three times a week, and two Slimfasts four days a week.
My secret weapon: my cousin, who shopped for me and stuck to my list. He didn’t hear voices calling “Oreo,” or “Ben and Jerry’s.” God bless him.
I started on St Patrick’s Day last year. By Christmas, I had lost 55 pounds. I had saved all my skinny clothes so I kept going. As of this week, I’m down 92 pounds.
I’m done now. Cut back one set of exercises, 15 min. on the bike, and down to Slimfast twice a week.
I experienced some numbness in my ankles and calves and was afraid to drive (not that there was really anywhere to go) but it scared me. I had some ugly practice scenes trying to get from the building to the parking lot in the fall.
But four weeks ago, I was ready. I stood up (with walker, of course – this isn’t the Hallmark Channel) and smoothly strolled to my car, Bailey. I got in, started him up, and sat and cried for 20 minutes.
Thank you, God.
My un-naturally blond hair looked like a string mop after a year of no peroxide or scissors. I drove to a salon with a picture of Doris Day (I think she’s the only hairdo I haven’t tried yet) and my stylist completed Phase 1.
Phase 2 is next week. Right now, I look like I’m growing a dandelion patch on top of my head.
I have long dresses and skirts in size skinny (no one wants to see varicose veins), so I look like the love child of Goldie Hawn and Ethel Barrymore. People rave about the hair. Either it looks good or they’re great liars. But I hope to have a new pix on the column next time.
Plus, I have more “quar-ventures” to share.
Please stay safe; this isn’t over yet! Get vaxxed, stay masked, and keep your distance.
