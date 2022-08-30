SOMERSET, Pa. – Meyersdale teen Dustin Green said he’s learned to love the nearby Great Allegheny Passage, often spending his days biking the path and surrounded by nature.
This summer, Green found a way to give back to the trail, and protect a native songbird.
Green, a nine-year Buffalo Creek 4-H member, spearheaded an effort to build 23 bluebird boxes to encourage the threatened bird to find homes along Somerset County’s portion of the trail and fill the air with its song again.
Somerset County commissioners and Lindsay Baer, director of parks and trails for Somerset County, recognized Green with a Community Service Award on Tuesday during the board’s regular meeting.
Green said he worked for more than 15 months to develop a plan for the project and carry it out by collecting fits from the Pennsylvania Game Commission and then building 24 boxes with a crew of volunteers that included 4-H members and their families.
Over the past month, they worked with Baer to find places to install the wooden boxes, he said.
“We thank you and the bluebirds thank you,” Baer said, moments after Somerset’s commissioners presented Green with the service award.
The trail draws tens of thousands of visitors each year – and Green’s effort helps to support a “natural aspect” many could easily take for granted – its serene sounds, Baer said.
Pennsylvania and the Game Commission has taken extra efforts to protect bluebirds in recent decades because they’ve been overrun by more aggressive birds that have made homes in the commonwealth.
The beauty of the birdbox is that they are designed for the bird’s nesting style, according to the commission’s website.
Green said the project was part of his effort to reach the Clover Ladder level in his 4-H club, an achievement of its own.
Commissioners Gerald Walker, Pamela Tokar-Ickes and Colleen Dawson said the project is just one example of the impact 4-H has on Somerset County.
“It means so much to us,” Walker said.
