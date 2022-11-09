MEYERSDALE, Pa. – The Meyersdale Public Library has partnered with the Smithsonian-affiliated Senator John Heinz History Center and numerous other organizations to offer the Civic Empathy Project to its patrons.
The initiative is part of the center’s America 101 civics program.
As part of the pilot project, the library worked closely with the history center curators and educators to create physical and virtual exhibits that prioritize taking action to further civic engagement and building empathy.
The exhibition details the life and work of two local suffragists – Alice Kiernan and Flora Snyder Black – to show the struggle and success of Pennsylvania women fighting for the right to vote.
Library staff discovered the Somerset County women’s stories in 2019 when pursuing a historical newspaper preservation project started the year prior. A virtual exhibition is being worked on as well.
All exhibit summaries can be viewed at heinzhistorycenter.org/civicempathy.
