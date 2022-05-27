JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – During his late teenage years after he got a driver’s license, Vernon Yoder discovered his love for racing.
Originally from the Meyersdale area, Yoder said his interest in racing emerged after a few trips to Jennerstown Speedway as a young man.
“When it got paved in 1987, that’s when I came in, so I’ve been here for 35 years,” Yoder said, “which is hard to believe that it has been that long.”
On Saturday, Jennerstown Speedway will offer the Whelen Modified Tour plus racing action featuring late models, pro stocks, modifieds and four-cylinders. Gates open at 2 p.m., with racing to begin at 3:45 p.m., per the track’s website. The second running of the Jennerstown 150 will start at 8 p.m.
As the speedway transitioned from a dirt to paved track, Yoder’s passion for racing led him to explore the inner workings of the operation.
“What really inspired me to get involved with working here was when I used to look for their website just before it got paved,” Yoder said. “I would come to the website looking for the schedule and some of the statistics, when I noticed they no longer had a website.”
At this point, Yoder offered his services to the owner of the speedway at the time, Dan Lasky, as someone who had worked with websites before.
One thing led to another and Yoder was eventually a photographer and helped with running the speedway’s official website.
“I was the first photographer for the speedway that used a digital camera,” Yoder said.
Thirty-five years later, Yoder covets the title of most experienced official in the pit.
Throughout his years of working at the speedway and numerous involvements in different jobs, Yoder has also helped to develop software that monitored drivers.
Starting from their arrival at the gate, the software keeps a record of each driver’s information.
Now as a race management official, with this software, Yoder overlooks and calculates the timing, scoring and payment of the drivers at the end of each race night.
Although Yoder was busy with life outside of his involvement with the speedway, he always made time to visit on the weekends.
At home in Salisbury, he runs a business called Highpoint TV & Appliance, where he has been a partner for 36 years.
Throughout the years, Yoder raised six children with wife Eleanor Yoder, and was very involved with Oak Dale Church in Salisbury.
“Things would get a little tight at times, but I liked being busy,” Yoder said.
Bill Hribar, general manager at the speedway complex, commended Yoder for his passion and dedication.
“Vernon is such a vital member of the speedway staff,” Hribar said. “His technical knowledge and love for racing is an amazing combination. We are so lucky to have him.”
As the speedway enters its prime summer season, Yoder recalls what continues to inspire him as he returns for another year.
“The community support, drivers’ enthusiasm, seeing continual improvements to the racetrack,” he said, “and especially the passion that drivers have.”
