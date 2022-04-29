JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Former meteorologist Joshua Fosbrink, originally from Westmoreland County, wants to keep his family’s roots in Johnstown by opening a permanent location for his greenhouse business.
The For Seasons operation is a family affair. Fosbrink; his wife, Christina; and their children, Bella and Christopher, have taken their plants to festivals in the region for more than a decade.
When an empty lot and office building became available last fall at 555 Goucher St. in Upper Yoder Township, Fosbrink decided to build a greenhouse and renovate the existing office into a farmer’s market where people can buy seasonal plants and produce year-round.
He has applied for approval from the township zoning board.
“We hope to have at least a soft opening in the second half of May, and then our greenhouse construction is expected to begin in June and we should be in full-scale mode for the fall with pumpkins, hay bales, corn stalks, mums,” he said.
“And hopefully by Christmas, we’ll be able to offer Christmas trees as well.”
Fosbrink said he is partnering with several farmers in central and western Pennsylvania to provide produce for the planned market next to the greenhouse.
“l be looking at offering seasonal produce, whether it be corn on the cob or watermelons or tomatoes for canning,” he said. “We will be partnering with several different farms in Central Pennsylvania and western parts of the state as well. We want to bring their produce in and offer it to the community.”
Fosbrink’s career with WJAC-TV ended after a round of cutbacks in November, he said.
“We really love the community we are a part of – our kids attend Westmont Hilltop School District, and we are heavily involved with the schools and community,” he said. “We didn’t want to leave, so we decided to do this. We want to be part of the community for hopefully a long time to come.”
Fosbrink grew up around garden business.
“It’s in my blood,” he said. “I enjoy plants and horticulture and growing things. My family had a big commercial greenhouse operation in Westmoreland County when I was growing up.”
There’s some local township approval Fosbrink must secure before he can move forward.
An Upper Yoder Township Zoning Hearing Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. May 10 at the township municipal building, 110 Sunray Drive, to review Fosbrink’s application.
Fosbrink’s proposed uses are permitted under the township’s zoning ordinance, township codes officer Mark Walker said.
“There shouldn’t be any question of land use, but it still needs to go through that process,” he said.
Fosbrink’s business site is next to an existing storage complex that will continue operation.
He said Johnstown Area Regional Industries, a nonprofit economic development organization, has assisted with funding and business planning.
Michele Clapper, vice president of economic development for JARI, said: “We are proud of Josh and his idea to move from a home-based business to a permanent spot.
“At JARI, we are seeing an uptick since COVID in the volume of people wanting to open small businesses. Our small business micro-loan activity is intensifying.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Russell- OReilly.
