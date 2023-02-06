WINDBER, Pa. – Efforts to replace one well-traveled Windber bridge and modify another are taking a step forward.
The state Department of Transportation is working with Windber to build a new span over Seese Run. The 24th Street bridge runs from Stadium Drive to Jackson Avenue.
On 22nd Street, a narrow, historic bridge will see some work as well, but plans currently call for closing it to traffic, borough Manager Ron Allison said.
“Because of its historical status, it’s going to be preserved for foot traffic,” Allison said, noting that it also will be set up to allow access to emergency vehicles, if needed.
Stadium Drive will be widened to enable traffic to utilize that road in both directions for 22nd Street traffic, PennDOT officials said.
PennDOT is planning a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to display its plans for the bridges and allow residents to weigh in on the project.
The meeting will be held at Windber Recreation Park’s Grand Ballroom.
“If anyone has any comments,” Allison said, “this is their chance to bring it up. That’s why they have these meetings.”
Drainage improvements are also planned in the corridor, PennDOT wrote in a media release.
Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting, PennDOT officials wrote.
The projects aren’t expected to go out for bid until summer 2024, Allison said.
