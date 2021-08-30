Meadow View Nursing Center will host its inaugural "Memories Matter – Walk to End Alzheimer's" event Sept. 16 at the nursing center, 1404 Hay St., Berlin.

Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the walk to start at 2.

Funds raised through the event will be used toward awareness of Alzheimer's care, support and research.

There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, music and a food truck vendor.

To register, visit act.alz.org/goto/meadowview.

Information: 814-267-4212.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

