JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Steve Czech graduated from Bishop McCort Catholic High School roughly 40 years ago, but continues to use the lessons imparted on him during that time.
On Thursday, he went back to his alma mater to chat with the students and staff there and express his gratitude for the education given to him by the institution.
“The continued support and dedication that Mr. Czech has for his alma mater and present student body is exceptional,” McCort principal and CAO Thomas Smith said.
Czech is the managing partner of Czech Asset Management LP in Greenwich, Connecticut.
He contacted school administration earlier this year and mentioned that he was working on the biggest business deal of his life.
Acknowledging that the path would be hard, he asked for the ongoing support of the McCort community through prayer.
As a token of his appreciation, Czech gave each student, staff and faculty an envelope containing $100.
“The students and staff left here today not only with monetary gain, but with spiritual enrichment and the promise of what the future holds for them.”
