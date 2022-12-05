Ray McCombie and Fred Yanity were again selected by their peers to lead the Richland School Board for the upcoming year as president and vice president, respectively.
The group took a vote on the matter at the reorganization meeting on Monday, and both reappointments passed unanimously.
“I’m honored to head such a great board we have at the district,” McCombie said.
Yanity was just as gracious.
“Thank you, guys, for your confidence,” he said after the vote.
Other appointments that remained the same from the previous year included Richland’s Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center representatives David Hudak, Julian Beglin and alternate Tricia Shaffer, as well as Shaffer and Beglin for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
At the conclusion of the reorganization event, the school directors moved right into the regular meeting.
Within the small agenda, the group made several approvals.
Those included passing affiliation agreements with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown for student field instruction that’ll last five years and Slippery Rock University’s placement of nursing students, again for a five-year term.
Both agreements are subject to solicitor review.
The school board also approved a resolution not to raise any tax past the Act 1 index of 4.9% for Richland.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said this was a routine motion and just lets the district move forward with its budgeting process.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
