JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Maryland woman was placed in Cambria County prison after police found a large amount of drugs in her backpack.
Wendy W. Grela-Mpoko, 30, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested after Johnstown police came to help an emergency medical crew that was called to the Kernville McDonald’s for a fall victim.
Grela-Mpoko gave police a different name and refused to give up her backpack, as required by ambulance policy, the criminal complaint said.
Investigators found what appeared to be marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamines in her backpack, police said.
Grela-Mpoko was arraigned Thursday on charges of drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and resisting arrest. She waived her case to county court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.