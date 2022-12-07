CHAMPION, Pa. – When Forbes Trail Brewing opened in July, the upstart microbrewery's founders often let their beer do the talking, partner John Maurizio said.
Now approaching six months later, the Route 30 business is planning to fill its schedule – and pint glasses – with new reasons to draw in both locals and tourists next year. That includes special releases aged in bourbon barrels, live music and a Mardis Gras party, he said.
"I think businesses like ours are a great support to tourism," he said. "When people travel here, they'll stay an extra day to visit breweries and wineries.
"Our hope is to create new reasons to bring people in."
On Wednesday, Forbes was one of 40 tourism-focused Somerset County organizations that received some extra help accomplishing that task.
Through the annual Somerset County Grant Program, nearly $518,000 was awarded to nonprofits, businesses and tourism groups to help them market themselves across the state and beyond.
The total was an increase of nearly 12% from 2021 – funds generated by Somerset County's Lodging Tax.
"I am excited to see over $500,000 being infused back into the tourism base," GO Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic said, crediting Somerset County's commissioners for supporting the program.
The county and others statewide have the authority to enact a dedicated tax to support tourism. Somerset set the rate at 5% to support the fund and trail maintenance in 2018.
This year's recipients included lodging providers, destinations such as Jennerstown Speedway and the Quecreek Mine Rescue Site, and shops and supporting businesses that operate near those destinations.
Jennerstown Speedway ($89,000) and Mountain Ridge Trails Resort ($60,072) were among the largest recipients – each of them planning to target crowds through multi-faceted marketing campaigns.
Confluence Tourism Association President Suzanne Lentz said her organization has been around for decades, but given the existing overhead to staff and promote the mission, specialized advertising would likely be out of reach without tourism grants.
This year, association leaders plan to market Confluence as a Great Allegheny Passage trail stop within American Cycling Association's Adventure Cyclist magazine.
"I don't know if we'd be able to do things like this without the program's help," she said, calling the grant a huge benefit.
"It allows us to reach a target audience ... of outdoor enthusiasts," she said.
Somerset Commissioner Colleen Dawson noted that the program's benefits have a countywide reach.
She encouraged organizations that share the same communities – or target the same tourists – to find creative, collaborative ways to use future dollars.
"Think big," she said. "We want you to continue to market Somerset County and all we have to offer here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.