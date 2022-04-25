MEYERSDALE, Pa. – It was a sweet weekend in Meyersdale for the 75th annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival.
Eventgoers had the opportunity to see how maple syrup is produced, try different type of maple products as well as browse products from various vendors from the area.
Dominick Tantillo, 4, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, was in town visiting family. Dominick loves pancakes according to family and was able to eat some at the festival with multiple kinds of syrup – which he said were “good.”
Dominick also got to experience tapping a maple tree as his grandfather, Clifford Poerio, showed the young boy the process of extracting maple from a tree as he watched in amazement.
Chuck Dively, one of the festival’s 18 directors, said that the festival is an opportunity to bring people to Meyersdale and for them to learn. Dively, who has been with the festival for over 30 years, was at a station that shows how maple syrup was preserved before there was refrigeration by turning it into sugar.
“This is how it was preserved before they had refrigeration. Maple syrup won’t keep forever, it will eventually mold,” he said. “Once you turn it into a hard sugar, it will last forever until you eat it and you can turn it right back into syrup.”
The Pennsylvania Maple Festival will continue April 27 through May 1. More information is available at pamaplefestival.com.
