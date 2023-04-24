MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Sugar-lovers turned out on Saturday and Sunday for the 76th Pennsylvania Maple Festival in Meyersdale.
Donald Walker and his family tap maple trees and sell the product under the name Misty Mountain Industries, a five-generation operation. Family members gathered in a tent on Sunday, selling jugs of maple syrup.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years with my kids and grandkids,” Walker said.
Some customers were looking for darker syrup because, as Walker said, “it has more maple flavor. ... As the season progresses, the syrup gets darker. It’s nothing we do – it’s just Mother Nature.”
Cody Miller drove up from Frostburg, Maryland, with his wife Jessica and their 21-month-old daughter Gabrielle.
“It’s local and they make maple syrup up here,” Cody Miller said.
“It’s very nice, very family-oriented,” Jessica Miller added.
Dan Horner drove from Johnstown with his wife Karen and daughter Danielle. It was their second trip to the festival. Horner joked about being a diabetic in the heart of maple sugar country.
“The temptation is too much,” he said. “Don’t tell my doctor.”
Many of the activities centered on Maple Festival Park along Meyers Avenue, with its historic Meyers homestead, an antique doctor’s office, a cobbler’s shop and a country store.
Sparks flew as Jonathan Glessner smacked a hot piece of metal with a hammer. Glessner, of Somerset, exhibited his trade as a blacksmith to visitors.
“It’s just a hobby,” he said. “I’ve been doing it since 2009. It’s always something I’ve always wanted to learn how to do, and I started taking classes. ... I do mostly small decorative hearts and hooks. I can do knives and tomahawks.”
A few blocks away, older-model trucks and cars lined Main and Center streets.
Inquisitive visitors paraded by, peeking under the hoods and questioning the owners.
Jeff Yoder, of Berlin, showed off a 1961 GMC truck that he has owned for about 12 years. The truck has 89,000 miles on it, and he only drives it in good weather.
Yoder said he happened upon the truck one day while visiting southern Pennsylvania.
“On the other side of York,” he said, “it was sitting in a farmer’s field.”
Yoder said he rebuilt the 305-cubic-inch V6 engine and now drives the truck to local car shows.
“Everybody seems to like it,” he said.
Brandon Lepley, of Meyersdale, had his sons Colton, 9, and Kalab, 11, polishing a 2013 Dodge Ram 500 pickup truck. It was the truck’s first show. Colton and Kalab both said they were enjoying the time spent with Dad.
“My brother said, ‘Hey, you ought to bring it in,’ ” Lepley said. “I decided I might as well, so me and my boys brought it in and cleaned it up.”
The festival will resume Wednesday and continue through April 30.
More information is available online at www.pamaplefestival.com.
