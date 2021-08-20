You are the owner of this article.
Many from region gave their lives fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq

The Greater Johnstown region has borne a heavy toll in lost servicemen in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001. All were in the Army, unless otherwise noted.

They include:

John Chapman

Air Force Tech. Sgt. John A. Chapman

Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Chapman: 36, was killed in March 2002, in Afghanistan along with six other servicemen when two helicopters were attacked by machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades. From Windsor Locks, Conn., he was buried in his wife’s hometown of Windber.

Pfc. Ricky Hafer: 21, formerly of New Florence, died in November 2003 in a midair collision of two Black Hawk helicopters in Iraq.

Sgt. Christopher Golby

Sgt. Christopher Golby

Spc. Christopher Golby: 26, of Richland Township, was among nine GIs killed in a helicopter crash near Fallujah, Iraq, in January 2004 after the helicopter was hit by a rocket.

Spc. Clint Matthews: 31, of Bedford, died in March 2004 when the Bradley Fighting Vehicle he was riding in went out of control and plunged 60 feet into a river in Iraq.

Aaron Rusin

Aaron Rusin

Spc. Aaron Rusin: 19, formerly of New Florence, was killed in October 2004 by sniper fire while patrolling in a Humvee in Iraq.

Pvt. Landon Giles: 19, of Indiana, died in February 2005 when an improvised explosive device detonated in Albertha, Iraq.

Pfc. Nils Thompson: 19, of Confluence, was killed by sniper fire in August 2005 while helping to locate voting sites for Iraq’s constitutional referendum.

Raymond Buchan

Raymond Buchan

Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Buchan: 33, formerly of Southmont, was killed in August 2007 in Ta’meem, Iraq, by gunshot wounds from enemy small-arms fire.

Randy McCaulley

Sgt. 1st Class Randy McCaulley served in Iraq with Company A, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry, based near Indiana.

Staff Sgt. Randy McCaulley: 44, of Marion Center, was killed in March 2008 when he was hit by small-arms fire when his dismounted patrol was attacked in Mudig, Iraq.

Michael Slebodnik

Chief Warrant Officer Michael Slebodnik

Chief Warrant Officer Michael Slebodnik: 39, of Clarksville, Tenn., a 1987 graduate of Richland High School, was shot near Jalalabad, Afghanistan, during a firefight on Sept. 11, 2008. He was a helicopter pilot.

Derek Shanfield

Derek Shanfield

Sgt. Derek L. Shanfield: 22, of Hastings, a 2006 graduate of Cambria Heights High School in Patton, died in June 2010 in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.

Joshua Twigg

Joshua Twigg

Lance Cpl. Joshua Twigg: 21, of Clymer and formerly of Northern Cambria, a 2007 graduate of Penns Manor High School in Clymer, died in September 2010 during fighting in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province.

Ralph Fabbri

Lance Cpl. Ralph Fabbri: 20, of Ashville, a Penn Cambria High School graduate and a combat photographer, was killed in September 2010 in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province.

Army Pfc. Joshua Mikeasky

Army Pfc. Joshua Mikeasky, 19, a health care specialist, died at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, according to Pentagon officials

Pfc. Joshua Mikeasky: 19, a health care specialist from Johnstown, was killed Dec. 12, 2018, in Afghanistan, as the result of a non-combat incident at Bagram Air Field in the eastern part of the country, according to Pentagon officials.

Sources: The Tribune-Democrat archives; Cambria County Veteran Affairs; Conemaugh Valley Veterans.

